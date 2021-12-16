eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

EGAN stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $313.88 million, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in eGain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in eGain by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.