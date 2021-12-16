Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB set a C$8.75 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.18.

Shares of ELD traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.35. 499,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,122. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.73.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

