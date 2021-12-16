Ellipsis (EPS) One Day Volume Hits $14.75 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $139.38 million and $14.75 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00206220 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 578,238,484 coins and its circulating supply is 517,098,223 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

