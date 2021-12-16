Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EMBK opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

