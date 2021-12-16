Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 17,036 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $103.75 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

