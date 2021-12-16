Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,116 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of South State worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.44. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

