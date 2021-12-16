Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 361 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

NYSE SMG opened at $156.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

