Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,544 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.30% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at about $10,164,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 359.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 197.2% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 169,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 112,309 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

