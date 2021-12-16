Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPDI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,574,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,872,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,618,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,819,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,608,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPDI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ XPDI opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

