Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0693 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $38,420.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,577,029 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

