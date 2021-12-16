Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EGMCF remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. Emgold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Emgold Mining alerts:

About Emgold Mining

Emgold Mining Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.