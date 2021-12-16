Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

