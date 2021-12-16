Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 6.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 167,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,361,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $704.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

