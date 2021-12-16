Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,886 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

