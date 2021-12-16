Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.27 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

