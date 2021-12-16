Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

Pfizer stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $330.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.