Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

