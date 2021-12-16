Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.25 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($10.90) price objective on Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.17 ($10.31).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

