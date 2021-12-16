Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.63

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.63 and traded as high as $20.66. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 337,029 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 652,234 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,023,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 210,147 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

