Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.14

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$49.14 and last traded at C$49.06, with a volume of 38627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENGH. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 30.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

