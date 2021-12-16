eosDAC Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $760,554.40 and $36,082.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.