ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. ePlus posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 4.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 507,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ePlus by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.71. 3,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $712.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $69.74.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

