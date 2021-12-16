Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,556. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

