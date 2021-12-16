EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

