Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $240.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.