Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESQ traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 104,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,136. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $240.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 776,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

