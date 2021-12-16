ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWAY. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 416.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter.

AWAY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 7,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,415. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

