Ethereum Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $394,611.02 and $116.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00206548 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

