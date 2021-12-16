Eukles Asset Management Acquires 1,121 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 26.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.5% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.28.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

