Eukles Asset Management Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after buying an additional 483,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,197,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

