Eukles Asset Management Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $469.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.12 and a 200 day moving average of $387.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $476.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

