Eukles Asset Management Has $1.58 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD opened at $1,567.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,495.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,469.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.