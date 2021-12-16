Eukles Asset Management Purchases 1,176 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 3.1% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $256.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,403 shares of company stock worth $10,568,757. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

