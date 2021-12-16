Eukles Asset Management Purchases 2,004 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

