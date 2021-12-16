European Commercial REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$28.62 million during the quarter.

ERE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

