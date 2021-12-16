Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 241.0% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

EVK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 13,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of -0.80.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.