EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Purchases 13,792 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 13,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $206,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
EVER opened at $15.35 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.12.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.