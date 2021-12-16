EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Purchases 13,792 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 13,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $206,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EVER opened at $15.35 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

