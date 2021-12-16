ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0628 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $367,293.73 and approximately $1,928.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014438 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001010 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

