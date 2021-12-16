eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CFO Jeff Whiteside Sells 1,200 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 68.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 38.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 71.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 19.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

