Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 243,227 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $15.45.

XPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

