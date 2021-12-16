Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 260,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,257,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

