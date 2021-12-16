F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 9.9%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) fell 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.78. 18,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 479,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FXLV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 110,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

