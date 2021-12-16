FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $469.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $476.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

