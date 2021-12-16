Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in November

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the November 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FRFHF stock opened at $454.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $320.52 and a 52 week high of $480.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $15.36. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRFHF. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.50.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

