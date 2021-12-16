Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report sales of $679.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.70 million. Farfetch posted sales of $540.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.72. 242,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,808. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

