Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Down 10.2%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s stock price were down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

