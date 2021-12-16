Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 18759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Specifically, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 249.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.