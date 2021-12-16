FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.63.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $238.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,826. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.96. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.