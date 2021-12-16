Fei Protocol Trading Up 0.1% This Week (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

