Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 259 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $978.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,024.42 and a 200 day moving average of $806.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

